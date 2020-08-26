Head-To-Head Review: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Banc of California (NASDAQ:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 1.49 $23.76 million $0.79 15.13 Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.29 $48.86 million $2.96 5.70

Financial Institutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25 Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Financial Institutions has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Banc of California.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California -7.34% 3.92% 0.34% Financial Institutions 18.20% 8.96% 0.85%

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Banc of California on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

