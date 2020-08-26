Head-To-Head Review: CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CLPS alerts:

This table compares CLPS and Mobileiron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS $64.93 million 0.85 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Mobileiron $205.24 million 3.74 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -16.00

CLPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileiron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CLPS and Mobileiron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobileiron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mobileiron has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Mobileiron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than CLPS.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileiron has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CLPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Mobileiron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS and Mobileiron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS N/A N/A N/A Mobileiron -17.37% -97.93% -17.85%

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.