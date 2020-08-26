Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 421.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

