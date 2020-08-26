HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRGLY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

