Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.