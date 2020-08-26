Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by Main First Bank to “Buy”

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $21.57 on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90.

