Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by Main First Bank to “Buy”

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $21.57 on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

