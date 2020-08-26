Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Buys $56,250.00 in Stock

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 12,500 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 14,500 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hall of Fame Village has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

