GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,804 shares of company stock worth $8,030,022. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

