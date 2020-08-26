Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (NASDAQ:TPAC) Head to Head Comparison

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.46, suggesting that its stock price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.09 -$2.00 billion $0.72 1.04 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 5 3 1 0 1.56 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.46, suggesting a potential upside of 228.65%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.