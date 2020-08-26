Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

