Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 91,006 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $424,074.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $3,076,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $859,022.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87.

On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -25.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.