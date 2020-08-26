GridCoin (GRC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1,566.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars.

