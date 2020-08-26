Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $108.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

