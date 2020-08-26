GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

