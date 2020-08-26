Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Sell

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

