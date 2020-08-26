Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.70 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBE. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.69 ($12.57).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

