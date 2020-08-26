Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

GSS opened at $4.63 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.