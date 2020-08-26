Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

