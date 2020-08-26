Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

