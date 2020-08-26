George L. Sing Sells 61,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

