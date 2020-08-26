Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $41.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

