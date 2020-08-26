GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) vs. Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Critical Comparison

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciner Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Ciner Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.19 -$167.93 million $0.01 159.00 Ciner Resources $522.80 million 0.36 $49.60 million N/A N/A

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc ..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Ciner Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GalianoGoldInc . and Ciner Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ciner Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Ciner Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 23.84% 23.41% Ciner Resources 6.49% 10.07% 5.85%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Ciner Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 236.1 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP is a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

