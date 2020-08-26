FY2022 EPS Estimates for INGENICO/ADR Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INGIY)

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for INGENICO/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13.

INGIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, INGENICO/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGIY opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. INGENICO/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

About INGENICO/ADR

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

