FY2021 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

