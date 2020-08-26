FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc Lifted by Analyst (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.
Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.
