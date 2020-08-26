FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Worldline SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Worldline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

WWLNF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. Worldline has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

