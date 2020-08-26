FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Issued By Wedbush

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

