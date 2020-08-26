FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Increased by Truist Securiti

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.