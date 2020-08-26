FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Reduced by Analyst

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.40 million.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,441.05. Also, Director Mark Gehr Hollinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,023.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,132.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,573 over the last ninety days.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

