FY2020 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Shares of ADI opened at $119.90 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

