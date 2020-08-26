FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

