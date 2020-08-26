FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brilliance China Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCAUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Brilliance China Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

