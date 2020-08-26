Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.82.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $278.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Funko by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,681,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,564,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

