Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

