Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 700.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

