Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.42. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

