Franks International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. 358,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 802,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 177,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $469,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 429,667 shares of company stock worth $1,015,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Franks International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 300,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franks International by 2,484.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 260,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franks International by 98.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franks International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

