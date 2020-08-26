Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $33.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

