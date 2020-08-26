Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 3,250,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,104,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.76.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
