Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 3,250,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,104,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

