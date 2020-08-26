Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.51 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

