Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Flex LNG stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Danske cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

