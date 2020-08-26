Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Issues Earnings Results

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Flex LNG stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $319.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

