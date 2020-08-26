Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $319.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Danske lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

