Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.76.

FISV opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

