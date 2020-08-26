First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Holdings Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

FCEF stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.