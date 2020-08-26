First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FRME stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

