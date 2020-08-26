First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

