Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,214,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,959.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

Finnair Oyj stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.