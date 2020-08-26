Financial Contrast: istar (NYSE:STAR) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

istar (NYSE:STAR) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

istar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. istar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. istar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares istar and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio istar $479.50 million 1.97 $324.04 million $3.73 3.38 Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 6.61 $353.87 million $6.33 12.92

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than istar. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for istar and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score istar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 7 9 0 2.47

istar presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $98.19, suggesting a potential upside of 20.09%. Given istar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe istar is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of istar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

istar has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares istar and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets istar -12.94% -5.85% -1.36% Federal Realty Investment Trust 31.57% 11.47% 3.84%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats istar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

