Financial Analysis: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) & Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY)

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Itau Corpbanca has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca -32.28% 3.04% 0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Itau Corpbanca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.33 $4.11 billion N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.56 $177.89 million N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Risk and Volatility

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boc Hong Kong and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats Itau Corpbanca on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

